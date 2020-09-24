A bad week for Mzwandile Masina

A good week

Industrial Development Corp (IDC) CEO Tshokolo Nchocho must be feeling pretty pleased. For three years, the IDC has been in litigation with the money-grubbing Guptas over a R250m loan to buy Shiva Uranium in 2010. A US judge has ruled the IDC can subpoena 17 New York banks for the Guptas’ financial records, a move that could shine light on the money-go-round of funds allegedly fleeced from the SA fiscus. It may even help SA authorities build a global money-laundering case.

If they finally get their act together, that is.