A bad week for Mzwandile Masina

24 September 2020 - 05:00
A good week

Industrial Development Corp (IDC) CEO Tshokolo Nchocho must be feeling pretty pleased. For three years, the IDC has been in litigation with the money-grubbing Guptas over a R250m loan to buy Shiva Uranium in 2010. A US judge has ruled the IDC can subpoena 17 New York banks for the Guptas’ financial records, a move that could shine light on the money-go-round of funds allegedly fleeced from the SA fiscus. It may even help SA authorities build a global money-laundering case.

If they finally get their act together, that is.

A bad week

In 2017, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina vowed to quit if Cyril Ramaphosa became ANC president. He didn’t quit. In March, he was all but filling out the purchase order for "the Covid vaccine" from Cuba. There is none. Now, under a clip of Andile Lungisa’s short walk to prison for assault, he’s tweeted: "We are learning the hardest lesson in politics." Not that the "lesson" is accountability; he wants Lungisa released. If a commitment to truth and the rule of law were mandatory in an elected official, Masina would be a used-car salesman.

