A bad week for Helen Zille

A bad week

Helen Zille had a bad week trying to justify her free lodging in the home of DA funder and Capitec founder Michiel le Roux, as City Press reported on Sunday.

The stay was after she had retired from politics. But then Zille was re-elected as the DA’s federal council chair in October, and while the spin has been that there was no conflict of interest, it doesn’t look good. This comes after former leader Mmusi Maimane came under pressure last year for staying in a DA funder’s house. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.