Capitec’s Michiel le Roux: it’s cosy under the collar

Shoprite chair Christo Wiese uses them, Capitec director Michiel le Roux finds them useful and Redefine director Harish Mehta feels the same. Netcare CEO Richard Friedland does not appear to have used them very well. In the year to date, directors at Invicta, Curro, Fortress Reit and Redefine Properties have all revealed themselves to be fans of the collar.

"Collars" have been part of institutional share-trading strategies for decades, but they are now increasingly being used by people seeking to raise cash against the value of their shares in a downbeat market.

Sustained bearish conditions have made banks more skittish about accepting shares as security for loans. Recall the huge hit suffered by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Nomura on the €1.6bn loan to Wiese. The loan was made against 628-million Steinhoff shares, which were worth about €3.2bn at the time.

Now banks are demanding something more secure. And collars are just the thing to do the job.

"If you are using your shares as security for a loan and have a collar in place you won’t need to provide the bank with nearly as much security," says one investment banker.

A collar provides insurance, or a hedge, against the share price dropping below a predetermined level; in exchange, the gains from share prices rising are also limited to a predetermined level.

Last month Capitec announced that Le Roux would use a portion of his shares in the company as security to enable him to diversify his wealth, which is almost totally tied up in Capitec stock at present.

The latest collar, involving 1.25-million shares worth about R1.6bn, brings the total number of Capitec shares now being hedged by Le Roux to 3.75-million, equivalent to 28% of the 13.3-million shares he indirectly owns.

"I have hedged the risk, as I am growing older and need to acquire a little bit of balance in my personal portfolio," says Le Roux, who co-founded Capitec in 2001 and listed it at R2 in 2002.

Like Naspers, Capitec has produced extraordinary wealth for its owners. The share price has increased six-fold over the past five years, from R220 in June 2015 to the current R1,274.60.

Capitec CFO Andre du Plessis tells the FM: "This is an efficient way for Michiel to sweat his balance sheet while not losing ownership of his Capitec shares." In three years, when the contract expires, Le Roux will take back ownership of the stock.