A good week for Patrice Motsepe

A good week

Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank is off to a strong start. The digital bank, launched in February, is well on its way to having 500,000 clients by the end of this month, says parent company African Rainbow Capital Investments. TymeBank, which has partnered with Pick n Pay, wants to get to 2-million customers within three years. While it acts as a complementary bank for many clients, it aims to have 200,000 using it as their primary account by 2022. A R200m capital injection from the Ethos Artificial Intelligence Fund will help its cause.