Companies / Financial Services

TymeBank turns to unsecured lending

Broader focus is intended to enable new kid on the block to compete with the likes of Capitec

BL PREMIUM
12 June 2019 - 05:10 Londiwe Buthelezi

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.