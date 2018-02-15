Good week for Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and bad week for Kgomotso Phahlane

Former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf won the coveted Mo Ibrahim prize for African leadership — a nice nest egg of US$5m paid out over 10 years and then $200,000/year for the rest of the winner’s life. It is only the fifth time the prize has been awarded since its launch in 2006. Sirleaf, Africa’s first woman head of state, was succeeded by George Weah last month. She took office 12 years ago, at a time when Liberia had been destroyed by civil war, and laid the foundation for reconciliation and nation-building.