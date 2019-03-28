GIMME: Easy video marketing with Jumprope

Jumprope

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money N/A

With the dominance of social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, video content is booming.

This isn’t new information — it’s been a trend marketers have been talking about for a while, but the numbers continue to grow.

Facebook’s usage statistics show that the dwell rate — how long a user lingers on content — for video is five times that of text posts. And though that seems obvious (watching a video takes time, compared to scanning some text), for brands trying to reach customers, that’s a significant difference.

Traditionally, video content has been expensive and time-consuming to produce, but as our smartphone cameras get smarter and better, both metrics are coming down. And our expectations of social video are different from big-impact video advertising (think Super Bowl ads), meaning even one-person start-ups can get in on the trend.