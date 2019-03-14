Acer’s glossy, sharp and oh so sleek Swift 7 laptop
Acer Swift 7 laptop
Cool factor 5/5
Usability 5/5
Value for money 3/5
It’s a little under two years since the FM’s most recent review of an Acer Swift 7 laptop. Yes, the company retains the name though it keeps refreshing the device, which can be confusing.
If you’re in the market for one, be sure to look for model SF714-52T. This, the latest iteration, was a scene stealer at technology gathering CES 2019 in January.
The new Swift 7 is skinny, oh so skinny — retaining its claim of being one of the thinnest laptops in the world. It’s less than 1cm thick and weighs under 900g.
Keeping things this tight requires incorporating the camera into a pop-up near the keyboard, and stripping out extra ports. There are two USB-C ports (supporting Thunderbolt 3) and a headphone jack only, but the device is boxed with an add-on for HDMI and standard USB ports.
This camera design results in an upward angle for video conferencing, which does not make anyone look good. But that’s for ultra-portability, and a small price to pay in my opinion.
The laptop has a 14-inch screen with minuscule bezels, making for a 92% screen-to-body ratio. The touch screen has a resolution of 1920x1080p, capable of 300 nits of brightness and 100% of the sRGB colour range — clear, glossy, sharp. The processor is an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8500Y, and the model reviewed offered 8GB RAM and 512GB solid state drive.
It runs Microsoft Windows 10, and multitasking won’t be a problem.
Inside the box is a USB-C type charger with two options of plug adapters, neither of which fits a standard SA plug. I had a universal adapter to hand, and I’m hoping this little annoyance is just the result of getting my hands on an early review unit.
The new Swift 7 costs R32,999. Its sleeve, like everything else about this machine, looks absolutely luxurious. A local availability date will be announced soon.