Acer’s glossy, sharp and oh so sleek Swift 7 laptop

Acer Swift 7 laptop

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 5/5

Value for money 3/5

It’s a little under two years since the FM’s most recent review of an Acer Swift 7 laptop. Yes, the company retains the name though it keeps refreshing the device, which can be confusing.

If you’re in the market for one, be sure to look for model SF714-52T. This, the latest iteration, was a scene stealer at technology gathering CES 2019 in January.

The new Swift 7 is skinny, oh so skinny — retaining its claim of being one of the thinnest laptops in the world. It’s less than 1cm thick and weighs under 900g.

Keeping things this tight requires incorporating the camera into a pop-up near the keyboard, and stripping out extra ports. There are two USB-C ports (supporting Thunderbolt 3) and a headphone jack only, but the device is boxed with an add-on for HDMI and standard USB ports.