PROFILE: Siba Mtongana — from mom’s kitchen to Harvard
The celebrity chef weaves South African flavours into world cuisine in her Sibalicious seed-to-table food
Siba Mtongana is described as South Africa’s first global celebrity chef, was named a “food goddess”, and has been the subject of a Harvard Business School case study.
Three years ago, she and her cooking hero Nigella Lawson were among seven “food goddesses” named by Tatler Malaysia, she shared her recipe for success in Harvard’s MBA programme and was named as one of the 100 influential people on the continent by New African magazine...
