PROFILE: Mehran Zarrebini is the rubber man of Hammarsdale

From carpets to crumbs to tyre recycling

29 June 2023 - 05:00 Shirley le Guern

With more than 6,000 trucks carrying 75Mt of freight daily on the N3 between Durban and Joburg, Hammarsdale-based radial truck tyre recycler Mathe Group is unlikely to run out of customers soon.

The group produces rubber crumb from scrap tyres, an ingredient used in concrete mixes, and its byproduct, bitumen, is used to resurface important freight routes such as the N3. This provides a steady market at home and abroad...

