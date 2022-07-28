×

a cut above

PROFILE: Sheldon Tatchell, founder and CEO of Legends Barbershop

Sneaking into barbershops was how he learnt the trade — and now he runs it as a big business

28 July 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Growing up in Eldorado Park, a rough neighbourhood to the south of Johannesburg, Sheldon Tatchell had two options: steal or work in a corporate. At the urging of his parents to get “a real job”, he joined a bank.

  After six years with Standard Bank as an account management consultant — basically a debt collector, he says — he decided to follow a passion of his youth: cutting hair. It’s a skill he developed as a teenager, learning from a barber who was “the coolest guy around” because of his great haircuts...

