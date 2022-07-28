Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
Growing up in Eldorado Park, a rough neighbourhood to the south of Johannesburg, Sheldon Tatchell had two options: steal or work in a corporate. At the urging of his parents to get “a real job”, he joined a bank.
After six years with Standard Bank as an account management consultant — basically a debt collector, he says — he decided to follow a passion of his youth: cutting hair. It’s a skill he developed as a teenager, learning from a barber who was “the coolest guy around” because of his great haircuts...
a cut above
PROFILE: Sheldon Tatchell, founder and CEO of Legends Barbershop
Sneaking into barbershops was how he learnt the trade — and now he runs it as a big business
