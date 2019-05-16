News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A way to beat Aids

Could an end to the Aids epidemic be in sight?

16 May 2019 - 09:21

1. A way to beat Aids

Could an end to the Aids epidemic be in sight? A study has found that antiretroviral (ARV) drugs reduced the risk of sexual transmission of the virus that causes Aids to zero. This could mean that if everyone with HIV were fully treated, there would be no further infections.

The eight-year study of gay couples found no cases of transmission of the infection to the HIV-negative partner during sex without a condom. The research, published in The Lancet, was conducted across Europe among nearly 1,000 male couples in which one partner had HIV and took ARVs.

2. Contagious fear

It was only a matter of time before false information on social media caused a run on a bank. A flurry of posts sent on WhatsApp last week claimed that the UK’s Metro Bank was about to collapse. The posts advised customers to withdraw funds and empty safety-deposit boxes at the bank. The panic sent Metro’s shares to a new low, Bloomberg reports.

The bank assured customers it was in no danger of going bankrupt, but the damage — in terms of a lower share price and panic withdrawals of cash — had already been done.

3. It gets darker for Zim

Already under the whip from a perfect storm of rampant inflation, cash and fuel shortages, higher taxes, collapsing domestic demand, low global commodity prices and drought, Zimbabweans are now grappling with a new crisis — load-shedding.

The country’s energy utility says reduced output from the Kariba Dam hydroelectric scheme — the dam is only 34% full — is to blame, along with problems at the Hwange coal-fired power station. It warns that this is only stage 1 of the process and that if the situation deteriorates further, stage 2 — cuts of 12 to 15 hours daily — will be necessary.

Sounds all too familiar.

Also in FM:

EDITORIAL: The art of taking a hatchet to cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet choices will, like it or not, be what creates the most lasting public perception of him
Opinion
9 hours ago

Michael Jordaan’s cheat sheet to fix the economy

The areas that will yield the quickest results, according to the founder of Bank Zero and chair of Rain Mobile
Features
9 hours ago

The punch-up between Mbalula and Magashule

A bare-knuckle fight between two ANC leaders would leave audiences rubbing their hands in glee
News & Fox
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
The punch-up between Mbalula and Magashule
News & Fox / Trending
2.
Zimbabwe in dire straits as load-shedding ...
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Christo Wiese
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Lonmin's hand strengthens in Sibanye takeover
News & Fox
5.
Astral has room under its wing
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

SA wins reprieve from US on HIV/AIDS funding

National / Health

Zimbabwe in dire straits as load-shedding signifies worsening crisis

News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.