Google faulted for platform dominance
South African investigation finds it distorts marketplace competition
Anticompetitive oversight has been ramping up around the world. Lawmakers in the US and the EU have tried to counter the dominance of big tech firms, and in South Africa, too, the matter has received attention — the Competition Commission released its “Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry” report this week after two years of investigation of the companies’ competition behaviour on the internet.
Tech giant Google “distorts platform competition”, while e-commerce site Takealot’s marketplace for other sellers is a “conflict of interest”, the report finds. Other findings include:..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.