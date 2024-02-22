South Africa is slowly fixing its greylist problems
15 of the country’s 20 deficiencies in terms of FATF compliance have been rerated as no longer deficient
It seems South Africa is crawling back into the good books of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which unceremoniously put the country on its greylist a year ago. But South Africa is unlikely to have made sufficient progress to warrant reclassification before 2025.
In February 2023 the FATF placed South Africa on its greylist due to deficiencies in technical compliance and its inability to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Greylisting has a reputational and economic impact — it can hamper a country’s ability to access international financial markets, discourage foreign investment, increase the cost of doing business and increase scrutiny from financial institutions and regulators. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.