News & Fox

By the numbers | World wine production

94% of the world's wine was produced by 29 countries

22 January 2024 - 07:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Festive boost for local bubbly

Shortage of champagne sees demand rise locally and abroad for Cap Classique sparkling wines
Business
1 month ago

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: There are treasures to be found among lesser-known winemakers

Producers too small to access proper distribution can benefit from buyers looking outside mainstream outlets
Opinion
2 months ago

JAMIE CARR: UK wine makes comeback

Under the Romans the wine industry flourished. Now, because of climate change, it’s growing again
Opinion
3 months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.