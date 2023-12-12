Fighting for township auto workshops

Two and a half years on from the launch of legislation intended to open the vehicle service and repair industry to more competition, little has changed for township mechanics, says Sisa Mbangxa, founder and president of the African Panelbeaters and Motor Mechanics Association (APMMA).
Some elements of the broad-based Right to Repair movement, which fought successfully to break what it considered a cosy aftermarket arrangement between vehicle manufacturers, franchised dealers and connected panelbeaters, have benefited, but not those who need it most, says Mbangxa.
Indeed, he says, some of those who now have a slice of the multibillion-rand pie are keen not to see more newcomers take a share.
The Draft Code of Conduct for Competition in the South African Automotive Industry came into force on July 1 2021. It barred motor companies from reserving aftermarket work for franchised dealers, and insurance companies from allocating repairs to a favoured few panelbeaters.
Not only are independent workshops now entitled to pitch for work, as long as they have the requisite equipment and skills, but motor companies and their dealers must inform customers of their right to consider alternative service suppliers. If they do, says Mbangxa, it’s in such a way that customers are barely aware of the option.
Mbangxa says APMMA’s members are qualified but unable to break into the “magic circle”. His members are not informal companies but have proper workshops and many operate out of automotive service hubs. However, there’s something about the word “township” that puts off major potential partners. Private fleets, car rental companies and even government departments, which should be leading the way in encouraging small black businesses, steer clear when awarding service contracts. “We are lobbying everywhere,” he says.
At APMMA, we want to represent previously disadvantaged people. My goal is to empower people in the townships
Sisa Mbangxa
Mbangxa is embarking on a national roadshow to get his message across and to persuade small black workshops that if they band together, they can create change. An automotive umbrella organisation which represents several smaller bodies says it will add its voice to APMMA only when the latter has 300 members. It currently has fewer than half that number.
Reaching the minimum won’t be easy, particularly when the national association says APMMA must first offer its members benefits that they, ultimately, will have to pay for but which will be beyond the financial means of many members.
It’s typical of the lack of support for township business, says Mbangxa. “I’m constantly surprised at the way people aren’t interested in townships. They even try to play me off against other black organisations, as if black people should be treated as a separate entity — as if we should be grateful for anything. At APMMA, we want to represent previously disadvantaged people. My goal is to empower people in the townships. I say to these national umbrella bodies: ‘Just give us a chance to earn a share.’”
Motor companies, dealers and others say much has changed since 2021. Mbangxa’s response is: “Maybe on paper but not on the ground. We’re a long way from equality.”
Until then, he says he’s ready to fight — and offend — anyone he believes is not taking him or his members seriously. He admits his blunt lobbying for APMMA has not always won him friends. “People would ask me: ‘Who are you to be taking on international companies and local organisations with much more muscle than you?’ The answer is simple. If I don’t, who will?”
Fighting for township auto workshops
If I don’t speak up for township auto workshops, who will, asks Sisa Mbangxa
