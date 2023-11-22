EDITORIAL: Revenue resilience is nice, but expenditure is the real problem
For S&P to say South Africa will be able to just keep borrowing is not comforting for people who think ahead
22 November 2023 - 06:00
The FM’s cover story this week suggests there is more resilience in the personal income tax (PIT) tax base, and greater buoyancy of real earnings in the economy, than many believe. It implies that there may be an upside revenue surprise over the next few years, which would raise the odds of fiscal consolidation being achieved.
While the suggestion that the National Treasury is probably being too conservative in its PIT revenue assumptions is encouraging, it’s unfortunately not the revenue side of the fiscal framework that everyone is most worried about...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.