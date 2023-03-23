The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
The taxi business isn’t as profitable as it once was, with implications for everyone
Time is running out for Ramaphosa to sign new law allowing independent candidates
Heineken’s takeover of Distell has been given the green light, with investors in Johann Rupert’s Remgro in prime position to benefit from this pan-continental drinks empire. And, ironically, this ...
South African masterpieces form part of a Strauss & Co auction of artworks from the Naspers collection
Decades-long conflict between baboons and humans in parts of the Cape Peninsula is being addressed in a new plan, with hopes of a solution higher than before.
Agencies responsible for conservation and biodiversity believe joint efforts will “stop finger-pointing” and help humans and wild baboons to coexist on the urban edges of the Peninsula...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Can the Cape live with the baboons?
New plan hopes to resolve the long-running conflict between humans and baboons on the Peninsula
