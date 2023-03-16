News & Fox

Cape Town flies high once again

New airlines and air routes boost foreign tourists, but domestic visitors have been slow to return

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

The Western Cape is enjoying a bumper summer season with  the  number of international passengers passing through Cape Town International Airport from eight of its top 10 source countries exceeding  pre-Covid levels.

The airport handled more than 280,000 international two-way passengers in January — 97% of the volume achieved in the same month in 2019, according to Airports Company SA figures...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.