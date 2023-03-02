A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
The odometer on Mark Tiepelt’s bakkie is about to roll past 800,000km, and he’s hoping 2023 might be the year he can afford to replace the vehicle.
After “hanging in there” for 15 years in an energy sector that’s refused to take off, biogas expert Tiepelt says his phone has started ringing off the hook...
Loads of rot to the rescue
Now the biogas sector is cooking with gas, thanks to load-shedding
