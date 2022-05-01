ISAAH MHLANGA: SA must cut carbon emissions quickly — to protect its own economy
Carbon taxes will be levied and markets will be closed to those goods that have a high carbon content
01 May 2022 - 06:59
The presidential commission on climate change had a consultative conference with the financial sector this week. What is clear is that climate change is causing significant harm to economies, with emerging markets the worst hit.
The floods in KwaZulu-Natal are a stark reminder of what the potential impact of climate change can look like. Yet there are still many dimensions of climate change that need to be understood to get a full picture...
