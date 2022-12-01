The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
Out of sight, in the distant platteland, workers’ contributions did not reach their legal destination
It’s not often that law enforcement steps in to deal with delinquent municipal officials. After all, South Africans have come to accept that anything goes at their local government offices: phones aren’t answered, paper isn’t available for printing customer statements, e-mails receive no replies, and electricity and water networks fall apart.
However, a recent arrest and further court action expected next week are part of an apparent crackdown against corruption in which municipal workers have been victims and their bosses the alleged culprits...
COUNCIL CORRUPTION
Municipal officials arrested after payments disappear
Out of sight, in the distant platteland, workers’ contributions did not reach their legal destination
