News & Fox

ANC politicians living dangerously

Political hits have killed four party luminaries in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro since February, and three other men survived being shot at

BL Premium
07 July 2022 - 05:00 KATHRYN KIMBERLEY

Four murders and three attempted murders in five months  have rocked the ANC in the Eastern Cape — all those targeted have links to the ruling party. 

Police say they are investigating but no arrests have been made...

BL Premium

