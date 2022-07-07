ANC politicians living dangerously
Political hits have killed four party luminaries in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro since February, and three other men survived being shot at
07 July 2022 - 05:00
Four murders and three attempted murders in five months have rocked the ANC in the Eastern Cape — all those targeted have links to the ruling party.
Police say they are investigating but no arrests have been made...
