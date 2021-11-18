National LOCAL GOVERNMENT HSRC study spells out the huge task facing new councillors B L Premium

A study by SA’s statutory policy-orientated research agency, which found there was a lack of planning, crisis management and accountability in municipalities, has called for “bold political leadership” to beef up local government to deliver on its constitutional mandate of providing basic services to communities.

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) study, conducted between 2019 and 2021 across eight municipalities, gives policymakers insights and a better understanding of municipal officials’ capacity constraints and the support they require to do their jobs efficiently. The municipalities were Nelson Mandela Bay, Mangaung, Fezile Dabi, Elias Motsoaledi, Ba-Phalaborwa, Bojanala, Ngaka Modiri Molema and Makana...