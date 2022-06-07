Meet the scientists tracking Covid’s crappy future

A somewhat sludgy crystal ball

This is exactly what happened with the Omicron variant in November, when scientists at the SAMRC and NICD picked up that something was afloat.

In the last week of October, the NICD noticed that wastewater levels of SARS-CoV-2 were increasing in Tshwane, says Kerrigan McCarthy, a specialist pathologist at the institute. The number of clinical cases reported in the district only started increasing in early November. When the scientists who analyse nasal swab test results at the Network for Genomics Surveillance (NGS) announced the discovery of Omicron on November 25, the NICD could tell that it was the Omicron variant its scientists had picked up in their wastewater samples.

When the SAMRC analysed wastewater collected on November 23 from a sewage treatment plant that services Cape Town International Airport, they also found bits of the Covid virus’s genetic material, called RNA, that were identical to the Omicron variant that had been reported from clinical samples by the NGS.

By November 30, just a week after SAMRC researchers found this new variant at the airport’s wastewater for the first time, it was picked up in 11 out of 12 treatment plants in the City of Cape Town, which indicated it had started to rapidly spread among people.

This information came in just as Covid cases in the city were ticking up. By December 4, cases in Cape Town had spiked — and far higher than cases in other parts of the province.

So the wastewater analysis picked up a trend which would have taken much longer to pinpoint from people’s swabs, says Craig Kinnear, the manager of the SAMRC’s genomics centre.

But what happens then?

The laboratories that analyse the genetic sequences of the virus in test samples send their reports to the health department and tell it if it looks like the gene sequence of the Covid virus is new or changing, which might suggest a new variant.

But wastewater tracking can also be used to paint a more accurate picture of Covid in the future, because SA’s testing rates are falling fast.

McCarthy says when the government relaxed quarantine and isolation rules in February, fewer people started to test for Covid.

Moreover, most people only test when they’re feeling ill, Michelle Groome, head of the NICD’s public health surveillance team, told Bhekisisa in May. And far fewer people than previously are getting seriously sick because most of the country has developed immunity against Covid through natural infection, vaccination or both, so fewer people are getting tested.

So with testing rates declining, wastewater results are becoming more useful to policymakers — because wastewater can provide scientists with material to analyse, regardless of whether people test for Covid.

What does the health department do with such information?

“If we think the health director-general and the minister should know, then we tell them immediately. The plans of what we do depend on what is found,” explains Nicholas Crisp, a deputy director-general at the department of health.

McCarthy says if the wastewater analysis shows an increase in Covid levels, policymakers need to encourage people to get vaccinated and warn them to practise social distancing and wear masks.

Sleuthing through the sewage

How does wastewater analysis work?

At the waterworks, scientists fill a 1l bottle with wastewater as it flows into the plant but before it gets treated. This is because chemicals used to treat sewage so that the water is clean enough to be released into the environment will destroy the viral fragments needed for analysis.

The sample is then put on ice and taken to the laboratory.

Here scientists pass the sample through a very fine filter to separate the solids from the liquid (fragments of viruses like the one that causes Covid are found mostly in the sludgy part of the wastewater). The sludge is then put in a tube (which is closed) so that it can be spun down into a pellet in a centrifuge (a machine that spins samples very fast).

After this, the sludge pellet is mixed into water and a small amount of this mixture is drawn out and run through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine — the same machine scientists use to analyse nasal swab samples for PCR tests. If the viral RNA is present in the sample, the PCR step will create many copies and then the final concentration of virus per millilitre of wastewater can be worked out. (For the method to work, there has to be enough copies of the viral RNA in the sample, that’s why copies of the RNA are made.)

All the results from a plant’s samples are then added up so that the average concentration of virus in a plant’s wastewater can be calculated.