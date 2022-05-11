Abortions 101: Here’s which pills, tools and terms to know if you plan to terminate

Abortions have been legal in SA for the past 26 years. But the legal speak in the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act and the guidelines that go with it can be daunting to read.

Melusi Dhlamini, a doctor certified to perform abortions, and Boitumelo Lewele, a registered nurse, answer six questions to help you make sense of what to expect when you get an abortion.

1. What does the law say about abortion in SA?

The Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act makes it legal to get an abortion in SA. But the rules for when you can get an abortion and who can perform it depend on how far along your pregnancy is.

Up to your 12th week of pregnancy, getting an abortion is completely your choice. You don’t have to explain your reasons for wanting to end the pregnancy.

If you’re between 13 and 20 weeks pregnant, the pregnancy may be terminated if it’s the result of rape or incest, you can’t afford to have a child, or if your or the foetus’s health is at risk. This includes severe genetic disorders or serious brain or heart problems

After 20 weeks, an abortion is possible only if continuing would put your or the baby’s life in danger. Two doctors have to agree about this.

Only certified doctors, nurses or midwives are allowed to do abortions.

2. Are all abortions done the same way?

No. There are two types:

In a medical abortion, you take pills that end the pregnancy. This method works best in the first trimester . A trimester means the length of the pregnancy is divided into three periods of three months each.

In a surgical abortion, you have a small procedure during which the foetus is removed from the womb. The procedure is usually done after 12 weeks of pregnancy, but it’s possible to go this way in the first trimester if your health-care worker says it’s best for you.

3. How does a medical abortion work?

You take two types of pills, called mifepristone and misoprostol. Research shows that this combo successfully ends a pregnancy more than nine out of 10 times.

You take mifepristone first, usually with a nurse at a clinic. This medication makes the lining of the uterus break down. Usually you will then get four misoprostol tablets, which you can take at home 24 hours later. Misoprostol makes the uterus contract, which causes cramping and bleeding.

4. What if I can’t get to a clinic?

Then the solution can come to you. In early 2020, when lockdown rules restricted people’s movement, Marie Stopes SA, a chain of private abortion clinics, started offering teleabortions.

“A pregnancy is not going to wait for lockdown to end, it’s going to continue growing,” Dhlamini said when we asked him about why they started the at-home option. At the time, Dhlamini was the director of clinical services at Marie Stopes.

A teleabortion follows the same steps as a medical abortion, but instead of going to a clinic you do a consultation with a doctor or nurse on the phone. During the call they assess whether it will be safe for you to have an abortion. If you meet the criteria, they prescribe the pills, have them delivered to you and then help you through the process on the phone. It’s best to do a phone-in abortion if you’ve been pregnant for nine weeks or less.