Kids are having sex. We need to help teen moms, not punish them

One plus one makes another one

But keeping pregnant girls in school is an uphill battle.

In 2021, a rapid update of the earlier National Income Dynamics Study showed that compared with 2018, triple the number of learners between the ages of seven and 17 were no longer in school.

And though it doesn’t specify how teen pregnancies have been affected, a report by the SA Medical Research Council noted that teenage girls struggled to access contraceptives during Covid lockdowns, which, it says, could be part of the reason for the rise in teen pregnancies seen during the first year of the pandemic.

That’s a pattern also seen at Matsukubyane Secondary School, which Moolikwe attends.

Tinyiko Rakobela of the HIV prevention organisation Show Me Your Number has been working with learners at Matsukubyane since 2019. In the past year there have been 16 pregnancies at the school (the school has 1,018 learners) — a definite spike since learners started returning after lockdown. Typically, the school had only one or two pregnancies a year, she says.

“During Covid, kids were at home most of the day, so they had lots of free time and little supervision,” explains Rakobela.

Rakobela says the organisation helps with clinic referrals, offers financial assistance and creates a space for young moms when they need to talk. She helps to answer questions about their relationships and sex, what type of protection to use, where to get contraceptives and how giving consent to sex works.

Moolikwe says: “Without the support of my friends at school and my family, I’m not sure I would have stayed in school.”

She speaks to Rakobela about her relationship with her boyfriend or problems at home, but she also relies on the network of other teen mothers at the school.

Moolikwe says: “We can support each other. The others will always come to me and ask me about what kind of things they should be doing when their child is crying.”

Parental guidance advised

When Moolikwe gets home from school, she is greeted by her mom, who takes care of her son. He’s across the street spending the afternoon with his father and paternal grandparents.

When he returns, he heads straight for the floral couch and his grandma immediately pulls him onto her lap.

Moolikwe is preparing to apply to university and is doubling down on studying.

Her biggest help? Her mom.

“My parents insisted that they would look after the baby so that I could finish school,” she says. “Dropping out was not an option.”

But many girls don’t have a good support system.

Even though the law protects girls’ right to remain in school while pregnant and after giving birth, schools are not obliged to go to extra lengths to make that happen.

A 2013 report for Partners in Sexual Health, an NGO focused on sexual and reproductive rights, outlines how implementing policies meant to protect girls is “filtered through people’s own views on teenage sexuality, and beliefs about ‘appropriate girls and boys norms’ — and this has led to many violations of these policies”.

So, though girls are not being expelled outright, the culture of stigma around sex and pressure to hide the pregnancy force many to drop out.

And it’s not only school staff who have to come around.

Moolikwe says: “I thought that in school children will not judge each other. I thought they’ll just know that we can fall pregnant. But every time when there’s a girl who’s pregnant, they judge her — and most of the time it’s the girls. Sometimes I tell them that you may be judging her today, but tomorrow it could be you.”

That’s why creating a culture of support, both at home and in schools, is an important part of helping young girls stay in class. Parents can be an important link in this system, says Réjane Woodroffe, director of the Bulungula Incubator, an NGO that works to improve living conditions in the rural Eastern Cape.

Part of their strategy is having zero tolerance for dropping out — not just specific to teen pregnancies — and helping learners to return to school.

Girls who have the backing of their mothers are more likely both to return to school and to complete their studies. Having a parent at home can also help relieve the pressure on the teen mother, who has to study while looking after the baby.

Moolikwe explains: “I’m not the one who raised my child. He was raised by my parents … Sometimes my parents will tell me: ‘This is not your child; this is our last born. So you don’t have to stress yourself.’”

It’s cool to stay in school

During the last few months of her pregnancy, Moolikwe’s world began to narrow down to her home. As her due date drew closer, she wasn’t able to attend class in person.

A 2021 report from the Zero Dropout campaign explains that pregnancy can interfere with a teenage girl’s education even before the baby is born. Young women are more likely to miss school during the pregnancy, as they have to take time off both before and after giving birth and also need to go for regular clinic check-ups.

The more times a learner misses school, the harder it becomes to continue studying and catch up. A 2012 study from Cape Town found that teen moms were likely to lag behind their nonpregnant peers by more than half a year.

To undo this pattern “you have to support the school as well as the young women”, says Woodroffe.