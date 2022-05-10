Here’s what will happen in SA if the US reverses abortion rights

Why are US abortion laws in the news?

On May 2, a US news organisation, Politico, published a leaked draft opinion written by a conservative justice of the US Supreme Court, Samuel Alito, and backed by five of the court’s nine judges. Alito writes that the court’s 1973 ruling on a case known as Roe v Wade was “egregiously wrong from the start”.

If the opinion is adopted officially, Americans’ right to abortion would, as almost 50 years ago, be decided entirely by the state they live in. The Supreme Court’s support for Roe v Wade made it possible for states’ anti-abortion policies to be struck down.

Conservative states are already gearing up to make abortions illegal.

A report from the policy research organisation Guttmacher Institute shows 12 states have written anti-abortion laws that are lying in wait for the switch to be flipped on the Roe ruling — among these Kentucky and Louisiana.

Even if some states keep the right to abortion, those clinics may become overwhelmed by people travelling there to get terminations, which would also curb access in the US in general.

Roe v Wade has been upheld by US courts for 49 years, but it has not resolved disagreements about abortion, who should be able to terminate their pregnancies and why.

In fact, the Guttmacher Institute calculates that between 1973 and 2021, states have put in place more than 1,300 different financial and logistical hurdles that make it more difficult to get an abortion.

So even though abortion is currently a national right in the country, some states have put bureaucratic measures in place that make it difficult to implement abortions on the ground, even without the type of abortion ban that undermines the Roe v Wade ruling.

And, the pace of this crackdown has ramped up significantly over the past decade, the institute argues, since most restrictions were created during this period.

What is Roe v Wade?

The 1973 court case was based on the experience of Norma McCorvey. Pregnant and unmarried, she wanted to have an abortion, but the law prevented her from doing so. At that time, women in Texas could only end their pregnancies in life-threatening pregnancy situations in which a termination could save a pregnant woman’s life.

McCorvey’s lawyers gave her the pseudonym “Jane Roe” and filed a court case against her state’s district attorney, Henry Wade, in which they argued Texas abortion laws were unconstitutional. Judges in that state ruled in McCorvey’s favour.

And when the state of Texas appealed directly to the US’s highest court, McCorvey won again.

At the time of the ruling in 1973, abortions were already available in some parts of the US, but this decision meant that state policies that prevented terminations had to be struck down.

In short, the Supreme Court decision legalised abortion services across the country.

What does this mean for SA?

A question many South Africans are asking is: what are the implications for our country, where abortions are legal, if the US reverses abortion rights? Would the US, for instance, put restrictions on aid money for reproductive health programmes in SA and say funds can’t be used for abortion services?

Or, will potential changes in US abortion laws spur changes in our own termination of pregnancy legislation?

Experts say two possible scenarios could play out.