REGISTER | FM Top Analyst winners to be announced on May 31

SA's top analysts in institutional stockbroking will be recognised for their outstanding work in the sector during a virtual award ceremony
10 May 2022 - 16:36
The annual FM Top Analyst Awards, in partnership with Iress and the JSE, awards SA’s top analysts in the institutional stockbroking industry.
Through research provided by Intellidex, top analysts are announced in more than 40 different research sectors, while the best broking houses are recognised for sales, execution and overall research output.
Join us as we announce the much anticipated results of the 2022 FM Top Analyst Awards on May 31 2022, followed by the special report in the FM on June 2 2022.
Event details:
- Date: Tuesday, May 31 2022
- Time: 5pm-6pm
- Location: Online
