News & Fox

PODCAST: How much time do we have to get it right?

08 March 2022 - 06:00

Climate change is now so severe that unless we speed up our adaptation now, by 2050 more than 250,000 people will die each year directly because of heat, undernutrition, malaria, and diarrhoea.

That’s according to a new report compiled by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Heat and drought will reduce the ability to work outdoors and lead to food price increases.

If we don’t cut emissions sharpish in southern Africa, the heatwaves we experience now could rise 12-fold.

Peter Bruce asks UCT’s Dr Chris Trisos how much time we have to get it right. “There is,” Trisos warns “a brief and rapidly closing window” of opportunity to do so. “Rapid and deep cuts in emissions are required.”

Tell that though to the government as it tries to ensure the jobs in coal are given a just transition to renewable energy. What might be the cost of waiting too long.

PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s ‘new big thing’

Senior UCT researcher Jesse Burton guides Peter Bruce through the risks associated with using gas as a transitional fuel as we move from coal to ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

PODCAST: Why SA’s transition to green technology is inevitable

Valli Moosa, deputy chair of the Presidential Commission on Climate Change, tells Peter Bruce that SA’s transition to green technology is inevitable
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

PODCAST: SA has a power problem? Just nuke it

Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA, David Nicholls, tells Peter Bruce that to fix our energy future SA needs more nuclear
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

PODCAST: The biggest story of our lives

Peter Bruce speaks to author and journalist Simon Mundy about his groundbreaking new book, Race For Tomorrow, gripping, real-time dispatches from the ...
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
War in Europe: another Afghanistan?
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: When will Covid end? Prof Abdool Karim ...
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: How much time do we have to get it right?
News & Fox
4.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Suez Canal to be widened
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
5.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.