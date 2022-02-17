FREE WEBINAR | National energy dialogue

The Central Energy Fund has partnered with the FM and Mkokeli Advisory to host a virtual national energy dialogue on February 25.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe will deliver the keynote address at the online event, which will also feature a diverse list of speakers.

This panel discussion is the perfect opportunity to expand on some of the pronouncements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the recent state of the Nation Address.

It will examine SA's approach to a “just transition to a low-carbon economy and a climate resilient society” and the associated plans to achieve energy sustainability. This includes taking a closer look at the department of mineral resources & energy's Integrated Resource Plan.

The panel includes:

Anna Sempe, petroleum geoscientist at Total Energies;

Dr Alex Lenferna, secretary of the Climate Justice Coalition;

Dr Brian Motherway, head of the energy efficiency division at the International Energy Agency;

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes,

Ofentse Nene, energy engineer;

Peter Attard Montalto, finance analyst at Intellidex;

Shirley Webber: coverage head: natural resources & energy for the Absa group; and

Siyanda Mngadi, geophysicist.

Event details: