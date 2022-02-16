News & Fox

WATCH: A beginner’s guide to smoking laws

The vaping industry is up in arms because of two new proposed laws. A fight is bound to ensue, but tobacco control is a very particular game. This video will help you get to know the players ahead of public hearings

16 February 2022 - 08:30 Dylan Bush and Joan van Dyk

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

What you need to know about the hazy world of the proposed vaping tax

This article is an introduction to the complex world of tobacco control – a world of deep distrust and betrayals – and why the vaping industry ...
