Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SMMEs shouldn’t be an afterthought

15 February 2022 - 14:30
A worker sews face masks in Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
A worker sews face masks in Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES

As Moeletsi Mbeki highlighted many years ago, unless and until the three-cornered paradigm of government, big business and unions is radically remodelled to include "work" rather than just "jobs", as put forward by Thuli Madonsela (Protected Space, January 27-February 2), the SMME sector will continue to languish as an afterthought in government thinking.

The greater ability of the broader populace to participate in the economies of the countries north of SA is there for all to witness. The further north and west one goes, the more one sees people "at work" of one sort or another, often outdoors, informal or semi-formal, in a myriad different occupations and places.

Yet SA has remained something of a "desert" in that sense, despite having a department of small business development. Far too much bureaucratic red-tape plagues the sector, especially onerous labour regulations, and there remains the belief that the state "owes" people a job. It’s something the government has done little to address.

ADH Leishman
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

THULI MADONSELA: What Ramaphosa should do at Sona

We need to build self-reliant, sustainable communities. That can only come from a shift in thinking
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Tiger Brands’s tall tale
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook’s end is nigh
Opinion / Pattern Recognition
3.
SAM MKOKELI: Where’s the substance behind ...
Opinion
4.
XHANTI PAYI: Higher wages vs jobs debate is ...
Opinion
5.
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Get ready for a ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.