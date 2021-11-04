Can Nasa save our restaurants from Covid?
Technology developed for Nasa for use in spacecraft is now available in SA as a way of fighting the coronavirus
04 November 2021 - 05:00
As a fourth wave of Covid looms and more myths about the virus are debunked, one company is putting its money where its mouth — and nose — are.
Joburg-based 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals has bought the Africa distribution rights for a device developed by Nasa to clean the air in spacecraft and improve the lifespan of food in space...
