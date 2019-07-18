property
Bungled tender could cost CCMA R80m
Real estate entrepreneur Oscar Phoku’s Milestone Property Group may sue the CCMA for R80m after the court upheld a disputed lease agreement
18 July 2019 - 05:00
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) could lose R80m in a court battle after it bungled a tender with up-and-coming black real estate fund Milestone Property Group.
