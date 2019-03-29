News & Fox

PODCAST: Inside Basil Read’s business rescue

Basil Read CEO tells us how the construction industry contributed to its own demise

29 March 2019 - 14:13
Picture: 123RF/Sergei Dmitrienko
Picture: 123RF/Sergei Dmitrienko

This week on Taking Care of Business, FM editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi chat to K2 Mapasa, a former Anglo American chemical engineer and now CEO at Basil Read, the venerable construction firm with its back to the wall.

He tells us why business rescue teaches you more than anything you might learn at Harvard business school, how the construction industry contributed to its own demise, and what's needed to drag the sector out of an almost decade-long slump.

PODCAST: How the construction industry contributed to its own demise.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Cast | Player.fm

Can SA’s construction industry be saved?

Is it time for investors to abandon the long-promised rebirth of the construction sector?
Features
3 months ago

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Taking off with aviation ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Christo Wiese attends launch of unauthorised ...
News & Fox
3.
SA’s flourishing gaming scene
News & Fox / Digital
4.
SA’s unemployment rate in numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Liberty hack the ‘biggest breach yet’
News & Fox

Related Articles

How these construction giants survived the desert

Features / Cover Story

JAMIE CARR: Group Five — another corpse among the construction pile

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

A bad week for Group Five CEO Thabo Kgogo

National

EDITORIAL: Builders bite the dust

Opinion / Editorials

Aveng in ‘critically important’ fight against ruling on canned Sanral project

Companies / Industrials

Aveng joint venture to appeal against court ruling on Mtentu bridge dispute

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.