PODCAST: Inside Basil Read’s business rescue

This week on Taking Care of Business, FM editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi chat to K2 Mapasa, a former Anglo American chemical engineer and now CEO at Basil Read, the venerable construction firm with its back to the wall.

He tells us why business rescue teaches you more than anything you might learn at Harvard business school, how the construction industry contributed to its own demise, and what's needed to drag the sector out of an almost decade-long slump.