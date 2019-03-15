LISTEN: Edcon CEO on why great businesses make awful mistakes

Could Edgars once again become the best retailer in SA? Why do great businesses make such awful mistakes? And why would anyone want to take on the responsibility of saving an estimated 140,000 jobs? In the inaugural Taking Care of Business podcast, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi conduct a tell-all interview with the CEO of retail's toughest turnaround story, Edcon boss Grant Pattison.