LISTEN: Edcon CEO on why great businesses make awful mistakes

15 March 2019 - 10:17
Grant Pattison. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Losi
Could Edgars once again become the best retailer in SA? Why do great businesses make such awful mistakes? And why would anyone want to take on the responsibility of saving an estimated 140,000 jobs? In the inaugural Taking Care of Business podcast, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi conduct a tell-all interview with the CEO of retail's toughest turnaround story, Edcon boss Grant Pattison.

EDITORIAL: Edcon must smarten up after this rescue

Edcon must respond to competitors such as Mr Price, Zara, H&M and Cotton On, which have been eating its breakfast, lunch and dinner for years
2 months ago

