Ian Moir’s R21.4bn lemon: Can Woolworths survive Australia?
Analysts are perplexed at CEO Ian Moir’s upbeat energy in the face of what may be nothing less than an existential crisis for Woolworths. There is the very real risk that it could destroy his reputation as well as that of the company. Moir refuses to accept that damage has been inflicted on the iconic brand since its audacious R21.4bn acquisition of Australian department store David Jones
28 February 2019 - 05:00
