A (grand) parade of revolving CEOs

It could not have been scripted better for shareholder activists at Grand Parade Investments (GPI). This week, recently appointed CEO Prabashinee Moodley resigned just ahead of the AGM on Wednesday.

Moodley is the third CEO to exit the embattled empowerment investment company in less than 24 months, and her departure comes amid efforts to find a profit recipe for its food segment, which is centred on the Burger King master franchise for SA.

The GPI share price responded enthusiastically to Moodley’s departure, rising 6.5%. This perhaps signals hope of inspired leadership changes as the influence of shareholder activists at the company grows.

A vote on Moodley’s appointment as an executive to the GPI board had been set for the AGM. Her resignation came only days after a group of shareholder activists, speaking for roughly 12.5% of GPI, gained enough support at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to vote two new nonexecutive directors — former SABMiller executive Mark Bowman and former Spur Corp FD Ronel van Dijk — onto the board.

Moodley’s decision to step down also followed news that turnaround specialist Value Capital Partners (VCP) — well known for its efforts at Adcorp and Altron — had quickly built an influential stake of just over 8% in GPI.

Only last week the shareholder activists — Kagiso Asset Management, Denker Capital, Excelsia Capital, Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Rozendal Partners — reiterated their concerns about executive departures at GPI in correspondence to shareholders.

The activists argued that the current board’s skills and experience were not aligned to the company’s strategic intent. GPI’s shift into the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry and reduced exposure to gaming assets "require a board with relevant industry skills, knowledge and experience", they said. "This is vital to the long-term success of GPI given that the board sets the company strategy and is responsible for holding management to account on the execution of this strategy."

The activists were also concerned that the spate of executive departures indicated leadership challenges.

Moodley’s resignation followed those of her predecessors Alan Keet and Tasneem Karriem. Burger King also lost a CFO and a CEO. The activists suggested the current governance structures were not sufficient to attract and retain the best talent, which was crucial for GPI’s long-term success.