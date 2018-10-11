Boardroom battle brewing at Grand Parade

GPI warned that the "agenda" may include altering the strategy and making changes to the executive team. Considering GPI’s relative underperformance over the past few years, some tinkering at strategic and executive level might be long overdue.

The disgruntled minority shareholders — which hold a collective 12% stake and include Kagiso Asset Management, Denker Capital, Excelsia Capital, Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management and Rozendal Partners — have made certain their proposed board nominees are executives experienced in consumer industries or well-regarded strategy experts.

Ronel van Dijk was CFO of Spur, while Mark Bowman is a former top executive at SABMiller. Seapei Mafoyane is a respected corporate strategist with executive experience at SAB, Standard Bank and Discovery. Cora Fernandez is a former CEO of Sanlam Investments and Sanlam Private Equity.

Frankly, it will not be easy to paint these board nominees as "corporate raiders" or "usurpers" when it is abundantly clear that their respective skill sets and independent insights could, at this delicate juncture, only benefit long-suffering GPI shareholders.

The board shake-up follows "several" attempts by the disgruntled minority shareholders to engage with GPI executive chair and major shareholder Hassen Adams around the rapid departure of several key executives, poor results and corporate governance concerns.

In a statement, the disgruntled shareholders argued that extended director tenures were causing concerns around board independence.

They argued that good corporate governance standards require that a board have a majority of independent nonexecutive directors. The GPI board currently has five nonexecutive directors, two of which have been there for 21 years. The disgruntled shareholders maintain that the extended tenures of GPI’s nonexecutives resulted in a lack of independence, especially when the existence of an executive chair in the form of Adams put an even greater demand for independence on the remaining board members.

Then there is the prickly issue of executive remuneration. Total bonuses paid to executive directors topped R15m in the 2017 financial year, when GPI posted headline losses and the dividends paid to shareholders halved.

Arguably the critical issue is the contention that the board’s skills and experience are not aligned to the company’s strategic intent.

The disgruntled shareholders hold that GPI’s shift into the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry and the reduced exposure to its gaming assets required a board with relevant industry skills, knowledge and experience.

They are concerned "that the current board does not have the necessary skills and experience to support GPI’s plans to grow in the QSR industry. This is vital to the long-term success of GPI given that the board sets the company strategy and is responsible for holding management to account on the execution of this strategy."

If other shareholders see the logic in this it will be difficult not to support the proposed new directors, most notably the experienced and highly capable Bowman and Van Dijk.

Of course, GPI’s determination to see off possible invaders of its boardroom will not be helped by Burger King’s inability to deliver on original profit targets. While Burger King managed to reach the stipulated 80 store openings by end-June (precluding a serious penalty from Burger King Europe), the brand is nowhere near profitable yet.

There are some bright spots, though. GPI’s year to end-June results showed average monthly restaurant revenues increasing 5.3% from R911,000 on the back of positive restaurant comparative sales of 3.45% (2017: 1.82%) and a proportional increase in revenue from new drive-through sites.

Burger King’s total revenue for the year was up 22% to R756m with 15.6-million customers served. But the bottom line was smacked by higher-than-anticipated food-cost increases, the VAT increase and the implementation of the health promotion levy (the sugar tax) during the second half of the financial year.

Burger King’s restaurant earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortisation (ebitda) margin crumbled from 9% to a skinny 6.6%, which precluded shareholders really relishing the doubling of ebitda to R22m. The brand’s net loss reduced from R29m in 2017 to just under R27m.

Adams’s optimism may consequently sound a little hollow: "Today, Burger King is positioned to become one of the biggest QSR brands in Southern Africa, with rapid rollout of new stores in anticipation of the economy coming out of this recessionary period soon."

One of the disgruntled shareholders, Jared Winer of Westbrooke, concurs that GPI offers significant value. "However, the capital allocation must be addressed now and management incentives must be aligned with shareholders’ interests."

The general meeting will be fascinating in terms of issues around GPI’s underperformance and corporate governance being aired on the record. Statistically speaking it is hard to fault the logic behind the proposed changes to the board structure.

Adams, though, is a wily businessman and could spin an enticing yarn about future values of Burger King. There have been whisperings that the brand could even be sold back at a profit to the parent company in exchange for a significant minority stake in an enlarged Burger King Africa.

The FM reckons the general meeting will boil down to whether long-standing GPI shareholders can still find a valid reason to back the current board after the disgruntled shareholders have detailed the ongoing value erosion.

Quite possibly one or two large individual shareholders — like 10% shareholder the Chandos Trust, which is aligned to former banker GT Ferreira — may swing the vote. Whatever the outcome, the meeting is going to be a real humdinger for the growing band of shareholder activists in SA.