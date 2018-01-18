Unorthodox founder Siviwe Mgolodela aims high, in spite of a quiet start

Social media can be a scary place. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have become the portal for the young and free to put their glamorous lives on display and boast about their exploits.

But social media is also putting greater pressure on young people to sound and appear smart. BCom student Siviwe Mgolodela says that kind of pressure is increasing. To tackle it he has created a platform which, he says, is a safe space for people who want to connect with others — but with more honesty and without feeling judged.

Mgolodela, who is majoring in entrepreneurship and innovation management at Stellenbosch University, has developed a social media platform called Unorthodox.

If successful, it will give a voice to people who want to share their opinions, emotions and problems anonymously. Eventually, the site would like to become something of a competitor to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. However, it is still in its infancy.

Unsurprisingly the network, which was launched last September, targets young and impressionable students. Mgolodela says he was inspired to create Unorthodox after conversations he had with friends "whose moods seemed to be affected by how many likes and followers they had on social media".

He says people are under pressure to display their "best selves" on social media and they end up unconsciously communicating lies to keep up the facade.

"The truth is there is more to people than a selfie," he says. "There are layers upon layers that make people who they are, which is what Unorthodox seeks to uncover."