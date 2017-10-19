Will Group Five sell the jewel in its crown?

Greenbay Property’s R1.6bn unsolicited offer for the jewel in the crown of Group Five is exactly the kind of deal the construction group’s former directors warned about — before they were pushed out.

The cash offer for Group Five’s European business caused its share price to shoot up by as much as 42% when it was announced on Monday. But not everyone is convinced it’s a good deal.

Speaking to the Financial Mail this week, former Group Five chair Philisiwe Mthethwa said it didn’t make sense for a company to sell its best-performing division — and to return the proceeds of that sale to shareholders — at a time when the rest of the business was not performing well.

"I believe this offer is going to be a test for the new board. It you look at this deal, it has all the same ingredients as the fight earlier this year between the previous board and a shareholder."

A good deal, she says, should be based on a fair valuation of the European business.