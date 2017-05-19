Tsogo Sun in Hospitality deal

Tsogo Sun’s CEO, Marcel von Aulock, said the deal was the next step for Tsogo’s entertainment and hospitality-focused property strategy.

Tsogo holds 50.6% of the issued ordinary shares of HPF. The cash portion of the purchase consideration of R1.03bn would be used by Tsogo to reduce interest-bearing borrowings.

The rest of the purchase consideration would be settled by the issue of 174,064,861 HPF ordinary shares, which Tsogo was intending to retain.

Von Aulock said after Tsogo became a majority shareholder of Hospitality, the Hospitality board proposed that the name of the company be changed from Hospitality Property Fund to Tsogo Sun Property Fund.

Invy Asset Management’s Chris Segar said the transaction was mutually beneficial. "Tsogo has been able to split the gaming from its property assets and Tsogo can now take out a large portion of their hotel income pre-tax via the Hospitality Reit structure. Hospitality is on an improved footing given the significant increase in room numbers within the new scalable multibrand hotel portfolio.

"Given the size of the transaction, Hospitality will certainly move up in the South African listed property index," he said.

HPF’s management had performed well with former CEO Vincent Joyner steadying the ship in 2016. The management "seem to be implementing their strategy effectively" under Randall’s guidance.

There were "certainly signs of a turnaround", Segar said.