×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Cover Story

How business schools can drag dinosaur execs into the post-Covid era

Some employees are afraid of returning to work after Covid. Others simply don’t like the way their employer does business. It takes a special kind of leader, and business school, to make sense of it all

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 05:00 David Furlonger

Welcome to the New Normal!  Or should that be the Old Normal? Perhaps even the Jurassic Normal, from when dinosaurs roamed the earth?

As SA business tries to find its feet in the post-Covid world, it is confronted by an enormously complicated set of circumstances. Anyone who thought the end of the pandemic would bring back a vestige of sanity never reckoned with it being replaced by floods, electricity and water rationing, riots, war and a breakdown in global supply chains...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.