Digital Workplace, home space, or a bit of both? The hybrid employee: how to keep staff and their employers happy and productive in a post-Covid world

Working from the comfort of home appeals to millions of people around the world. But Zoom fatigue and the limits of online collaboration has left some workers yearning for the social environment offered by the office.A number of companies think they have found a happy middle ground. Nedbank recently became the first of SA’s major corporates to announce that it would switch to a hybrid workforce.It describes this as having a portion of its staff working from a Nedbank office or branch and a portion working remotely, or following a blended approach of staff moving between the home and the office.The company says its property portfolio is planned to accommodate a 60/40 split of onsite and offsite workers — 60% of staff will work from various Nedbank sites on any given day.Nedbank group executive of human resources Deb Fuller says: "Employees will book office space, meeting rooms or seats according to the functions they need to perform while they are at the office."Staff are being consu...