To let: Redefine's great office wasteland A dire level of office vacancies means a protracted recovery for former big daddy Redefine BL PREMIUM

If anyone needed proof that remote working is wiping out commercial property owners’ profits, they need look no further than results released this week by Redefine Properties, one of SA largest office landlords.

The tally of empty space in Redefine’s portfolio of more than 100 office buildings had risen to a record high of 14.6% by February, up from 12.3% a year earlier and 13.8% in August...