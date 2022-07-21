×

Features / Cover Story

business schools

Morals are good, say SA businesses. Survival is better

Teach us to live through tough times, companies tell business schools

21 July 2022 - 05:00 David Furlonger

Environmental and social sustainability are vital for the long-term future of business and the planet. But in a crisis-riven short term, it seems companies are willing to temporarily set aside their moral responsibilities in favour of immediate survival and a return to financial stability.

In market research for this cover story, employers were asked to identify the most important challenges facing business in 2022 that business schools should be addressing in the classroom. Sustainability came a poor 20th, with only 3% identifying it as a priority...

