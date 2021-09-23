Features / Cover Story Invasion of the overseas business schools With the move to online teaching, international business schools can pitch their offering at a lower price point — and they’re targeting Africa. But do overseas MBAs meet the continent’s needs? B L Premium

Do foreign business schools provide an Africa-relevant MBA education? As European and American schools quietly up their SA marketing, some academics wonder if a "First World" MBA will prepare students for Africa’s unique emerging-market challenges.

With Covid accelerating the international trend towards online study, many of the physical and cost barriers to offshore study, such as travel, accommodation and campus use, are being lowered. The MBA certificate doesn’t differentiate between an online and residential MBA...