Features / Cover Story

The MBA is dead … long live the MBA!

Don’t write off the degree. It’s still the ultimate goal for millions of people in business

BL Premium
23 September 2021 - 05:00 David Furlonger

"Have you ever noticed," muses Henley Africa dean Jon Foster-Pedley, "how most people with a degree say they have a bachelor’s or an honours or a master’s or a PhD — but that when it comes to the MBA, they say, ‘I am an MBA’?"

Despite countless pronouncements over the years that the MBA is dead, the degree remains a source of pride for millions of graduates around the world, and the ultimate academic goal for millions of others...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now