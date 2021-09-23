Features / Cover Story The MBA is dead … long live the MBA! Don’t write off the degree. It’s still the ultimate goal for millions of people in business B L Premium

"Have you ever noticed," muses Henley Africa dean Jon Foster-Pedley, "how most people with a degree say they have a bachelor’s or an honours or a master’s or a PhD — but that when it comes to the MBA, they say, ‘I am an MBA’?"

Despite countless pronouncements over the years that the MBA is dead, the degree remains a source of pride for millions of graduates around the world, and the ultimate academic goal for millions of others...