Do specialised MBAs have a future in SA? Specialised MBAs are burgeoning internationally. Do they have a future in SA?

Last week, in Paris (where else?), a French university launched an MBA in international hospitality and culinary management. The programme, lasting 10 months and costing €27,000, will teach students about banqueting, catering, cooking, food design and how to open a restaurant.

Next week, in the UK, University College London will launch a business school focused exclusively on health. Its programmes will include an MBA that school director Nora Ann Colton says will produce health-care leadership for "innovation and meaningful change"...